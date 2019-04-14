Nancy Jean Hampton Britt



Nancy Jean Hampton Britt passed away on March 21st, 2019 in her home with family by her side, after a short battle with illness.

She was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on January 20th, 1941. She was a beloved mother and grandmother to all. She was one of the most beautiful souls to walk this earth. She was our Matriarch. She was such a strong woman always, yet so gentle and compassionate. She was always there for anyone in their time of need. A woman truly respected by everyone who knew her.

She loved music, art, animals, and nature, but above all, her family. She took care of everyone graciously. She was a mother figure to all and would never dream of having it any other way. She showed everyone, unconditional love, always.

She was raised in Laytonville, CA. She then moved to San Mateo, CA where she met and married Patrick Britt, and together they had two children. She worked hard as a waitress and loved every minute of it. She moved to Eureka in 1996 to be with her daughters and worked at Denny's for 22 years.

She made a special place in the hearts of everyone she met along the way and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sister, Lou Ann Lanham, and family, daughters Tiffany Hooker and Tristan Britt, adopted daughter Kimberly Loyd, grandchildren Melinda Blevin, Jamie Nielsen, Charlie Alvord IV, Jackie Alvord, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held for Nancy on May 11th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the UnitarianUniversalist Church,24 Fellowship Way, Bayside, CA.