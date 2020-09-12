Nancy M. (Waldsmith)
Allen
April 6, 1960 – August 24, 2020
Nancy died unexpectedly at her home in Eureka, California on August 24, 2020.
Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Ruth and Eugene (Wally) Waldsmith and welcomed into the family by her brother and two older sisters.
Not long after her arrival into the world, the family left Ohio for new adventures in California later that same year. In 1967, the family moved from Southern California to Eureka where Nancy resided ever since. Nancy graduated from Eureka Senior High School, class of 1978.
She spent the majority of her career in the insurance industry working for State Farm Insurance for more than 20+ years and then with Anderson Robinson Starkey Insurance for a short time and the remainder of her career. Nancy most recently was a Caregiver helping the elderly, working in their homes as an aide to care for their needs, and shopping and cooking for them. Nancy loved her dogs and was heartbroken with the loss of Kieran. Nancy loved to have a good time. Whether it was playing softball, volleyball or getting together with friends she always had a smile on her face and laughter was in the air. Nancy saw the sunset when visiting Mexico and the sunrise with her mother, sister and brother-in-law at the top of Haleakala on a visit to Maui. Nancy loved children but was not fortunate to have any of her own.
Instead, she loved her two nephews (Tyren and Trent) and her niece (Chloe) as her own. Nancy loved a good book and often shared them with others. She also enjoyed watching the SF Giants on television during the spring and summer and the SF 49ers during the fall and winter.
Nancy was predeceased by her father Eugene K. Waldsmith and by her younger sister Anne M. Childress. Surviving Nancy are her mother, Ruth V. Waldsmith, her brother Fred Waldsmith (Arlene), her sister Greta Painter (Greg), her sister Amy Hayashi (Glenn), nephews Trent Sillanpaa and Tyren Sillanpaa (Laura) and their family Emery, Easton, and Everett, brother-in-law Richard Childress and niece Chloe Childress.
Also surviving her is ex-husband Paul Allen. No services are planned at this time. Any donations can be made in Nancy's name to a charity of your choice
