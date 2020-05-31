Nona Hogg Kraus



Nona Kraus passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23th, 2020 in Eureka at the age of 90. She was born in Fresno, Ca on Nov. 4, 1929 to Dora and Gustavus Hogg. From Fresno, the family moved to Napa, Ca., and then to Humboldt County in 1942. Nona graduated from Arcata High School and continued her education at Humboldt State College. She received degrees in English Literature and Art, and was selected as Valedictorian of the 1955 graduating class. While attending Humboldt State, she met Ralph Kraus, whom she married on December 17, 1953.

Following college, Nona put her own career on hold and devoted herself to raising her children. Along with her husband Ralph, she took time to provide their three children with foundational experiences that continue to shape their view of the world today. Nona recognized the importance of music, art, travel, environmental conservation, sciences, athletics, gardening, and many other home and life skills. She sought to model a well-rounded life, and encouraged creativity, learning, and critical thought at each step.

Nona held several jobs during her adult life, first as a clerk at the Brizard's Department Store in Arcata, Ca., then in the Registrar's Office at Humboldt State College, and later as a transcriptionist and calendar clerk for the Humboldt County Superior Court. Nona was incredibly active during her retirement, volunteering for The National Organization for Women, The League of Women Voters, Six Rivers Planned Parenthood, and as a poll worker during many local elections.

Nona was known throughout her life for her famous apple pies, baked with love from the apples out of Ralph's organic orchard, and fed to many a child, grandchild, family member, neighbor or friend. Many of those pies went on to be sold to Sherry's Restaurant in King Salmon to earn a bit of extra money while raising her family. Nona was also an accomplished artist, gardener, seamstress, and musician. She enjoyed playing recorder with the local Renaissance Music Group for many years and her "tootling group" (as Ralph affectionately called it), played annually at a number of events, including the Humboldt Botanical Gardens Galas, and throughout the Christmas season in the Garden Shop at Pierson's Building Center.

Nona was preceded in death by her parents Dora and Gus, her brother William, husband Ralph, and daughter Edith Kraus Stein. She is survived by her daughter Heidi O'Neil (Kevin), her son Paul Kraus (Carla) and grandchildren Kathryn and Margaret O'Neil and Kelsey and Nickolas Kraus. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Howard Kraus (Barbara), nephew Bob Kraus (Kristi), and niece Cathy Kraus.

Out of concern for the health and safety of Nona's friends and family, no services are being planned at this time. Her family would like to thank the many people who helped make her last several years as comfortable as possible, with special thanks to Ronnie French. Additional thanks go to Susan Powell and the staff at the Humboldt House Lodge who for the last 2 years of her life provided exceptional care in a loving, family atmosphere.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nona Kraus to Hospice of Humboldt, Six Rivers Planned Parenthood, or Food For People.



