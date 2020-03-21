|
|
NORMA WOODS
1/2/31 TO 3/16/20
Norma was born to Nello and Amelia Banducci on January 2, 1931 in Eureka.
She was an only child and lived her entire 89 years in Eureka, graduating from Eureka High School in the Class of 1949. She enjoyed getting together with classmates for many years planning their Class Reunions. She spent her career in retail sales including many years at Bill Beasley's and the Pro Sports Center.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Tom Woods. Also preceded in death by their good friends George and Frances Mori. They spent many vacations and good times with the Mori's throughout the years. Norma is survived by her sons Gary (Nancy) and Larry (Sue). Three grandchildren Tara, Todd and Amber, and 5 great grandchildren. Also, her special cousin, Rendine Massagli.
Norma's last couple of years were spent at Frye's Care Home, where she received the best of care from a great staff and made many very special friends. We would also like to thank her friends Shelly Kohler, Jude Cole, and Dan and Angie Jenkinson, for their visits, care and concern.
Also, the family wishes to thank Hospice for their attention and care of Norma. Because we are unable to gather at this time, please have a cup of coffee, play a game of Bingo, or pick some flowers and think of Norma. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory can be sent to Hospice, The , or a .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 21, 2020