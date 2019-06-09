Resources More Obituaries for NORMAN WRIGHT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? NORMAN FRANK WRIGHT

Norman Frank Wright passed away peacefully Sunday morning May 12 at his home in McKinleyville, CA. A native of Gurnsey, Wyoming, Norman was born on January 14, 1932, to Golda (Smith) and Frank Wright. The family relocated to the Lake County area of California where Norm entered the elementary school system. Graduating from Ukiah High School, Class of 1950, Norman enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Japan and served in a rehabilitation unit during the Korean War where he honed his basketball skills, cemented his lifelong commitment to helping others and learned to play the ukulele.

Norman returned to Humboldt County and earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Humboldt State. He worked in the Eureka City School District as a middle school teacher for a short time before earning a Master's degree in Counseling from Sonoma State University. He returned to the school district as a Eureka High School counselor and retired after 33 years.

In his early years, Norman married Joan Marie McDowell and had three children: Terri Gwynne (Stan) Meyers of Windsor, CA, Thomas Patrick Wright of Eureka, CA and Tobi Ann (Mike) Kirschmann of Saratoga Springs, NY. He bought his first house in Sunny Brae and raised his children in Arcata, CA. In later years he lived with companion Shirley Wycoff at their home in McKinleyville, CA.

Norman had extensive passions and pastimes. He enjoyed tennis, golfing and abalone diving. He introduced his family to white water rafting through trips to Oak Bottom Campground on the North Fork of the Salmon River. Norman was a skilled woodworker building structures from small household gadgets to a larger-than-life truck camper and redwood swing. He will be remembered for his compassion for others, his can-do attitude, and his positive outlook on life.

Norman was preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Golda, and brothers Robert and Rex. He is survived by his children Terri, Tom and Tobi, his sister Debra Johnson, brother-in-law Jerry Steiner and his children Matthew Birch and Kathryn Steiner, his nephews James Wright, Jack Ludwick, Michael Johnson, and Gregory Parker, companion Shirley Wycoff as well as many friends, former students and colleagues and community members.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the medical staff and friends that took exceptional care of him in his final years.

A headstone will be placed at the family plot at Hartley Cemetery in Lakeport, CA.

A Celebration of Life is planned for August 10, 2019, at 2 pm at Patrick's Point State Park in Trinidad, CA. A ceremony will be held at Wedding Rock with food and stories following at a picnic site. Ask for the location of the Norman Wright party upon arrival. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 9, 2019