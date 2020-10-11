Norman Scott Leverett, 74, wonderful father, devoted husband, and amazing craftsman, passed away on September 22, 2020, in Eureka, California. Norman was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Harrison and Florence Leverett on December 8, 1945. Norman spent his early years in Philadelphia but grew up in Pensacola, Florida where his father was stationed in the Navy. Norman can be best described as a proud American who loved his country and believed in the value of family. Norman was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Air Force as a Mobile Communications Specialist. .Norman first and foremost loved his savior Jesus Christ, whom he came to meet in early 1970 while living on the Mendocino Coast, during what is called the Jesus People Movement. His love for Jesus shaped who he was as a man. Norman's legacy is one of tenderness, faithfulness, honesty, compassion, and wisdom. "To act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8Norman met the love of his life, Greta Lynn Ruthenberg, in Mendocino in 1972. They married on The Lord's Land, March 17, 1973. This Christian community in Mendocino, California helped to shape their lifetime of evangelism and ministry. In 1977 they moved their family to Southern California where they raised their three children, Amber Leverett Coley, Hannah Leverett Winans, and Matthew D. Leverett. After the children graduated high school they felt called back to Northern California and moved to Eureka, California in 1998. Norman and Greta had a beautiful marriage of 47 years.Following his service in the Air Force Norman was a Merchant Marine. While raising his family, Norman became a custom house painter. He enjoyed bringing his artist's eye to the work he did. He retired in 2009. Norman was a crafts artisan skilled in several disciplines including woodwork, leather crafts, and nautical rope braiding. He also partnered with his wife in the creation of Trinity Ballet Academy in McKinleyville, California. Norman was an avid reader who had a wide range of interests that allowed him to speak wisely on varied topics. He also was a lover of all types of music, especially jazz and Latin percussion and was a skillful conga drummer.Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Leverett and Florence Leverett and sister Carol Satrapa. Norman is survived by his wife Greta Leverett, his children, Amber Leverett (Brent) Coley, Hannah Leverett (Richard) Winans, Matthew D. Leverett and his grandchildren Tyler (Alysia) Lovio- Coley, Brenna Coley, Jasen (Jazmen) Coley, Christian Coley, and Joshua Winans.Norman is also survived by his loving sister Sandra Leverett (Daniel) Derieg of Meridian, Idaho.A private burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Veterans Cemetery, in Eureka, California on October 16, 2020. A limited seating memorial will be held on October 17, 2:00 pm, at Lifehouse Church, McKinleyville. Please contact the children of Norman if you wish to attend . Arrangements are by Sanders Funeral Home in Eureka, California.Memorials may be given to the Eureka Veterans Center, 2830 G. Street, Eureka, California.The family of Norman Leverett wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Amade, Dr. Sageman, and the ICU nursing staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. A special thank you to nurse Joanna for her tender care.