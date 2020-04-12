Home

Oma Jean Christner was a long time resident of McKinleyville. She moved to Medford OR in 2018 to be near family. She died at 90 years old on March 26 due to pneumonia at RRMC in Medford. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents and two siblings. She is survived by four sisters, her daughter Connie (Jerry) Nolan, grandsons Tim (Jennifer) Nolan and Ryan (Allison) Nolan and four great grandchildren.
Per her request there will be no service but we will have a celebration of life when we can all gather again.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 12, 2020
