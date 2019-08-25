|
December 13, 1927 – August 3, 2019
Ora Marie Lorenzetti Swithenbank, 91, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 in Fortuna, CA.
Ora was born on December 13, 1927 in San Francisco, CA, to Adolph Lorenzetti and Calthia Parry. When her older siblings looked into a laundry basket and saw two babies (Ora and twin sister Kay), it was a surprise!
Ora grew up with her sisters Kay and LaVerne and her brothers Donald and George. She attended Girls High, a private high school in San Francisco, and then went on to San Francisco City College.
When Ora was a teenager, her father bought some property in Phillipsville, CA, Humboldt County. The family spent their summers there where Ora met her future husband Desmond.
After her marriage to Desmond in 1948, Ora moved to Garberville and lived in the home they built for 70 years. Ora and Desmond loved spending time with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
They enjoyed golfing, loved to travel and Ora especially loved playing the slots with her twin sister Kay.
Ora is survived by daughters Susan French and Ann Swithenbank, sons Alan and Ken Swithenbank (Laura), and sisters-in-laws Kay and Ila Swithenbank. Ora had five grandchildren; Andrea (Brian), Stephanie (Andrew), Katie, Amanda (Jose) and Matthew; as well as seven great grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Gabrielle, Brian Desmond (Andrea), Avery and Abel (Stephanie), and Savannah (Katie); and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Ora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She taught her children to always be there to help those in need.
Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Redwoods Catholic Church, 515 Maple Street, Garberville, CA 95542.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 25, 2019