|
|
ORVILLE (OZZIE) SMITH
1925-2019
Ozzie was born March 1, 1925 in Pepperwood, California to Iva and Harry Smith. Ultimately, there were seven children in the family. He lived his entire life in Humboldt County until being drafted into the Army at the age of 18 before completing his senior year at Fortuna High School. He served int he South Pacific during WWII where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. After the war was over, he honorably discharged and returned to Fortuna where he lived the rest of his life.
He was a member of Eel River Masonic Lodge #147. He met Jo Ann McLure and they were married in June of 1947 and they celebrated 72 years together. They owned and operated Bob's footlongs for 40 years until they retired.
They had two children, Mike (Karen) of Fortuna and Debi (Doug Moore) of Holmes Flat, two grandchildren, Dean Smith and Jocelyn Godinho, three great grandchildren, William, Kazmar and Ozzie.
He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. His brothers and sisters all predeceased him.
There will be a service at Gobles Fortuna Mortuary on Wednesday, December 11 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 8, 2019