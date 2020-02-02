|
OSBORN KEITH
WHEELER
1936-2020
Keith Wheeler passed at age 83 on January 15, 2020 of heart failure after a rich and full life. He was at home in his recliner, therapy cat on his lap, and his wife, Peg at his side. Having been in Hospice care for a few months, that afternoon he merely faded into unconsciousness; the end was peaceful and without pain – a gift for all of that.
Keith's life was enriched immensely by an ability to keep making old friends out of new friends. His most notable trait had to be his intense curiosity-- curiosity about a number of things, but he found people particularly fascinating. His all-time favorite moments were in lively discussions with others. A self-described "news-junky," he held opinions. He loved classical music, Belgian beer and reading long obituaries. He found the world to be an endless source of interesting diversity, and he traveled widely with interest and respect.
Born Osborn Keith Wheeler in Corning, California, he was the fourth and last child of Doris Birch and St.Clare Wheeler. His father died at age 39 when Keith was but three years old. Keith's mother raised four children by taking in ironing and babysitting. She had to sell the family plumbing business to pay off debts. In 1940, Keith's older brother joined the Navy, was sent to Pearl Harbor, survived the attack, and was able to send his allotment checks home supporting the family.
Keith acquired his strong and resourceful work ethic early. At age 7 he pulled weeds for an elderly neighbor. In 4-H he tried raising rabbits until he learned he had to butcher them. Then he picked windfall fruit to sell such as figs, apricots, and black walnuts. He stocked grocery shelves and assisted a milk deliverer in town. Finally he could buy a bicycle and joined the ranks of Corning paper boys. Later, he drove tractor in the peach orchards, knocked almonds, and pumped gas at the Shell Station.
Keith had the good fortune to be part of one, amazingly cohesive high school class – Corning High School Class of 1954. Their high jinx would make you blush if you could stop laughing. With reunions every 5 years they had members return from as far away as New Zealand. His year book shows him as having been chosen "Best Personality." Enough said.
He earned several scholarships and a commission to the Naval ROTC Midshipman program at UCLA – the equivalent of Annapolis. The summer after high school graduation he worked at Wildwood lumber camp on Hwy 36. In late August he set off in his '41 Chevy for UCLA. A country boy in the big city, culture shock doesn't begin to describe his experience. On a shoestring budget, ever resourceful, he managed to rent a beach house in Malibu with new friends. Naval science and history were interesting, but he was bothered that as officers they were discouraged from fraternizing with enlisted men.
Summer brought the traditional Midshipmen cruise, a two month training voyage on a full-sized destroyer across the Atlantic with ports of call in Norway and Sweden. He had never been outside of California. The Navy sent him by train to the east coast to ship out. This was the beginning of a life-long love of traveling.
After weeks of open sea, cruising up the fjord to Oslo, Norway as the farmers started their morning plowing was a memorable and welcome sight. Four decades later Norway would figure prominently in his life as he discovered his ancestry, but then, in1955, he was mostly interested in pretty girls and beer gardens. The next port of call, Stockholm, Sweden was where he bought his first camera which also figured prominently in his future. His return to California was through the southern states where he was stunned at the reality of Jim Crow America.
Unfortunately, the Midshipman program was not sustainable for him, largely for financial reasons. He reluctantly resigned his commission and returned to Chico and back to college life. Having begun college as a math major, he realized one in psychology would be a better fit.. He found a job selling shoes allowing him to support himself and attend part time. Unfortunately, he was just short of the minimum units to avoid being drafted. Unable to get the draft board to credit him for his NROTC time, he duly reported to Fort Ord at Monterey for a two year stint in the US Army. True to form, he made an adventure of it. After the first year he was offered a choice of an assignment to either Seoul, Korea or Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He knew where Seoul, Korea was, but never having heard of Riyadh, naturally that was his choice; he first had to find Riyadh on a map. Military service, often a pivotal experience for young men, was all that and more for Keith.
The Riyadh base had an unused dark room with equipment, and an instruction manual. With his camera he became their default photographer. Candid photos of the countryside and the people were his interest. This was a period when few pictures were taken in the Kingdom as residents were suspicious of technology. Despite the desert temperatures and dirty water, which could be cooled with ice cubes, he was successful. Years later, scanned slides on his family website were also seen by the director of Saudi National Archives for the National Library who asked permission to use them. This evolved into an invitation to the Kingdom to present the collection to the prince. His host historian, Zahir provided a warm welcome and numerous events, and has remained a friend.
When his Army duty tour ended, he had a few weeks to transit home, so he scheduled stops at India, and Thailand, and points beyond, but he fell so in love with Thailand he stayed there as long as possible. Returning to Chico, he rented a house beside Bidwell Creek. He had no trouble finding perfect room mates. Ron was from Iran and Mamdouh from Egypt; they became close friends.
As fortune would have it, next door there was a young divorced woman with two children. They found themselves in the same child psychology class and 15 months later were married. He always wanted to be a father, and a good one, since he had lost his own dad so early. Within the year they had a new son and the family was blending nicely. Soon, laughingly he had to metaphorically "throw the child psych books out the window." By this time he had taken positions on campus as Test Officer and teaching tech and was in the Masters Program. He was introduced to and embraced the campus computer – a monster IBM 1620 that took an entire house. His thesis project, the first based upon computational methods in the department, required punch cards and many midnight hours.
Increasingly interested in teaching, he heard about a new junior college on the coast with an opening in their Psychology Department. College of the Redwoods was in its second year when he joined the staff. Evening classes were held at the Eureka High School while construction of the CR campus was completed. It was a vibrant time; colleagues were supportive of each other, devoted to academics, and their families formed lasting relationships.
The family was growing. Baby Kirk joined Kent, Cheryl and Richard. They moved to a new house atop Hidden Valley Road in Bayside. Life was good, but it was 1968. There were concerns about the direction of the country what with the Viet Nam War, Civil Rights unrest and assassinations. After considerable research and soul-searching, they made the decision to leave the professional world and raise the children in a more sane environment.
Deciding to go back-to-the-land, they "dropped out" and moved to eastern Humboldt County near Buck Mountain six miles from Hwy 36. The next 16 years were more than a noble experiment; it was a way of life in which everyone learned the significance and consequence of what they did or did not do. Growing food and keeping farm animals were one focus, but so too was generating power from the creek, road maintenance, and fire prevention. Each member of the family continued to utilize those skills in their lives beyond Buck Mountain particularly beekeeping and growing food.
After a few years, savings ran out and they sought local jobs. Keith worked as fire lookout and firefighter, then at the Twin Harbors stud mill and still later at Six Rivers USFS in engineering, while Peg became a librarian at Southern Trinity elementary school. In time, with most of the kids away at schools or jobs, Peg expressed an interest in getting a teaching credential. Keith's response: "I guess I'll have to get a real job." Moving to Weaverville, he became a counselor with Trinity County Mental Health and later in Eureka with St. Joseph's Family Services Recovery Program.
With Peg finished at Chico University and returning to Southern Trinity High School as English, Art and Drama teacher, they found a nice place beside the Mad River and settled in. Keith took the administrator position with the Ruth Lake Community Services District for two years before he suffered his life-changing heart attack in 1995. Recovery was slow, making retirement mandatory.
Unable to return to his active life, Keith turned to his computer, and his extensive family genealogy. True to form, he explored all avenues available, with interest in early California settlement but focusing particularly on his Norwegian line. He taught himself to translate Old Norwegian, joined Sons of Norway in Eureka and began corresponding with the family living on his ancestral farm in Tysvaer, Norway. This led to five trips to Norway culminating in the transport of a two-ton stone (bautastein) from the farm to the US. It was shipped to California, carved by a Norwegian-American stone carver, and raised at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa on the family plot of his 5th great grandfather. Jacob Slogvik Anderson was among the crew of the 1825 immigrant Norwegian sloop, Restauration, considered the "Norwegian Mayflower." Jacob and his wife (Serena who also had been on the ship) had traveled farther west than any of the Sloopers; he died in 1864 in Napa. A contingent of 24 Norwegian relations came for the dedication in 2004. It was a big deal. Keith has chosen to have his cremains inurned there as well.
When Peg retired, they had ten good years of traveling before his health failed again. They taught English to nursing students in Thailand for 2 months. Their son moving to Belgium made an excellent excuse to explore Europe. In 2009 they "down-sized" to a smaller house and returned to life in Eureka enjoying anew the pleasant climate, the redwoods, Humboldt's unique natural beauty, as well as a granddaughter and a grandson. By far the most fortunate choice he made was to join the Ramblers Walking Group. To the many like-minded people with shared experiences that so filled Keith's life with good cheer and valued conversation in his last decade – he would want to say: Thank you.
Among his mother's effects, discovered in 2001 were some letters from her sweetheart (his father) sent from France in 1918 during World War 1. Also there were tiny photographs which he scanned and enlarged. Their content, revealed St. Clare's World War 1 experience in Naval Aviation at Brest, France. All his life Keith yearned to know more about his father who died before he (Keith) had any memories of him. In 2015 Keith began another exhaustive research project. This ended in meeting new historian friends Monique and Alain of Brest France, who facilitated special honors in 2017 for St. Clare at their town's 100th year memorial of the "War to End all Wars." Moreover, they welcomed Keith and Peg like family and showed him the countryside so he "could walk in the footsteps of his father's photographs." He was deeply touched.
Keith leaves his wife of 55 years, Peg (Margaret Giles) Wheeler, their son, Richard Furman (Annabel Temple) of Eureka, their daughter, Cheryl Furman (Bootier) of Kneeland, their son Kent A. Wheeler, (of McKinleyville) and their son K. Patrick Wheeler (Karen Belz) of Belgium. Two grandchildren: Anya Furman of Eureka, and Nevo Jacob Wheeler.
He was preceded by his parents, St. Clare and Doris Wheeler and all three siblings: Claire Johnson, Andrew Wheeler and Janice Craig. (And technically over a thousand names of ancestors in his data base.) No services are planned except a small graveside one on his birthday in July at Napa.
The family asks for no flowers but encourages donation to a . Hospice of Humboldt was a service about which not enough good things can be said. Keith was well-cared for, always comfortable, had his questions answered, and they listened to his excellent stories; he was at peace.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 2, 2020