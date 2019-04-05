Resources More Obituaries for OSCAR BRUNDIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? OSCAR ERIC BRUNDIN Jr.

OSCAR ERIC BRUNDIN JR

"Butch"



2/13/1939 - 3/14/2019

Born in Crescent City, CA moved to Blue Lake at a young age, lived up on the hill in Blue Lake. He was the oldest of 4 children.

Butch was heavy equipment "CAT" operator for almost all of his life. Built landings for the logging industry and then building roads in construction. He was great friends with his last boss Rich Barber.

He was quite a character and could be seen tooling around Blue Lake in his golf cart in his later years. Butch loved to stir up the B.S., making jokes and teasing, especially with the folks down at "E&O" or Murphy's market in Glendale and the work crews around the Blue Lake Rancheria. He loved to tease Susie! Give directions or hand signals and visit with Randy and the crew.

Butch spent many evenings at the Logger Bar, they have his name on the wall and his photo with the CAT he was driving and his faithful dog Heavy. He loved animals of all kinds and owned stray cats, chickens, ducks, dogs, cattle, a geep (goat/sheep) and even a couple of grey squirrels.

He built his own home with help from friends. He had just gotten his home remodeled and was just going to move back home when he passed suddenly.

Butch loved to listen to country music where ever he was, out in the yard or in the house, there were at least 2 radios going. 1 radio going in the living room to compete with the TV and scanner.

Butch was a very talented person; he could work on almost anything and get it running. With a little spit, duct tape and baling twine, "it's just temporary", but would last for years. Or the most famous of all the "round to it", I'll get around to it sometime; my schedule is just so busy.

He was a great help to his mom and sister in his mom's later years. A lot of time sitting around the kitchen table discussing the world.

He was a loving and caring grandpa, father, son, brother, friend.

Butch is leaving behind his girls Charise Shackelford and Audrey (David) Baldosser, his grandsons, Gabriel (Trish) and Mike (Kelsay) Shackelford, Jace and Nathan Baldosser, sister Claudia Brundin (Sis), brother Mike (Nikki) Brundin, Aunt Martha Losh, Aunt Norma (Roger) Hoerauf, cousins and nephews

He was preceded by father Oscar Eric Brundin Sr., mother Margaret Ann (Champion) Brundin, brother David Brundin, and baby boy Brundin.

A celebration of life at Blue Lake Casino, Kinetic lounge at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019

Dad, we love you and miss you. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 5, 2019