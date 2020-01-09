|
|
PABLO SALVADOR ESCAMILLA
1980-2019
Born 8/25/1980 in Whittier CA., and passed away 12/31/2019 in Arcata CA. at age 39.
Pablo lived the first half of his life in Southern California and graduated from La Habra High School in 1998.
Throughout his childhood he was always drawn to the great outdoors which led him on his journey north to Humboldt County Ca where he would attend College of the Redwoods and soon after Humboldt State University where he majored in history and graduated. He spent the rest of his days here on the north coast working at Sun Frost Refrigerators, The Mill Yard and lastly, Royal gold Potting Soil where he'd been employed for the last 5 years. When he wasn't working, he would walk around town, popping into all of his favorite local businesses, restaurants and bars just to say hello, have a beer and give out hugs or he was enjoying our county's natural beauty, either hiking, kayaking or just relaxing in the sand with friends. He had a way of lighting up a room and will be greatly missed by family, friends, community and all who loved him.
He is survived by his loving parents, Sal Escamilla and Arlene Wright, siblings David Wright from Livermore CA., Gabriel Escamilla from St. Augustine FL., Mike Escamilla from Los Angeles CA. and Anne Peterson of Newport News, VA. along with 6 nieces, 2 nephews and his sweetheart Crystal Newmyer.
A Celebration of Pablo's life will be held this Saturday Jan. 11th 2020 at Humbrews 856 10th Street Arcata Ca. 12-3pm.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 9, 2020