PAGE ANN KOSKELA FITTING KELLEY
July 07, 1950 to
Nov 25, 2019
Page passed away at home peacefully on the 25th of November with her husband David by her side. She was born in Portola, CAin 1950, and then at age 6 her family moved to McKinleyville, CA. Page spent a year in Mexico on a student exchange program before graduating from McKinleyville High School, and then she went to the College of the Redwood, graduating as an RN in 1970. She worked at Mad River Hospital and then in Adult Day Health Care for a combination of 37 years. She was known as a dedicated nurse, offering humor and compassion to all of her patients and colleagues. Page loved to go fishing, see plays in San Francisco, Portland, and Ashland. Her most favorite place to go to and just hang out in was Brookings OR, where she and Dave spent a lot of time. Page left behind her husband David Kelley; brother Steve Koskela and his partner, Mary in Oregon; son Christian and his wife Lida and grandchildren Anezka and Emilly; stepdaughter Kristi with grandchildren BJ and Destinie; stepsons Bryan and his wife Kristen and grandchildren Bryan Lee, Brysen and Kira; David S. and his wife
Hollie and grandchildren Zach, Hope, Wyatt and Kade; stepdaughter Brandy and husband John with their children Eric, Josh and great granddaughter Lailah; niece Alicia Koskela Weingold and her daughter Sierra in Oregon; Page's great sense of humor and courage in the face of illness will be remembered and missed by all.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 26, 2019