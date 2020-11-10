1/1
Pamela Jo Gregory
1959 - 2014
"Her ashes to the Pacific Ocean to rest at last. Party on and yore"

"The Lord give you a light heart and a lovely day."
First of Twins:
Pamela Jo (03/29/1959 – 12/27/2014) and Peggy Ann Gregory were born at Wyandotte Hospital in Wyane County, Michigan. Southside Burbs of Detroit in the city of Trenton is and was home. The third and fourth children of JoAnn and Raymond Lewis Gregory. Joan (09/18/1935-05/04/2019) and Raymond (06/18/1928-10/26/2019) resting in peace in the West Virginia Mountains, Amen.
We were working class family in the mix that was "Big D", steel mills, train yard, refineries, auto plants, nuclear (defunked) plant, and Enrico Fermi.
Pamela Jo Gregory, Gregory means vigilant, joined the army and was a lifer. In Germany she was witness to Cherynoble (wormwood) nuclear melt: down, the bad. The good, she was witness when the Berlin wall came down.
Pamela Jo quit the army months before her 20 year retirement. She said she wanted nothing more. "ONE WORLD"
No children herself worked in clerical. Loved good food (German best), beer, books, the backyard garden she shared with her pets and the ones she fostered.
We are not alone, many among us know the mess of nuclear in one form or other. Let's pray this All Hallowed / All Saints season for courage to turn away and find a way to clean and renew our little piece of Heaven called Earth…
We vigilantly remember: Family, friends, those to meet yet for who they are not that which we would want them to be.
Lord bless and keep us all through this COVID battle, too.
Peace, love and happiness. For I am witness and know "oh for-sure" Thank you all…
Eldest: Mz Deborah Lynn Gregory-Fisher
758 Rigby Ave #15 Rio Dell, CA 9556201458
Phone number: (707)-764-1774

Published in Times-Standard on Nov. 10, 2020.
