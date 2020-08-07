Born 1/1/1919

Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away today, July 26, 2020. She was an inspiration to all of us and she will be greatly missed. She was 101 years old, born January 1st, 1919 in Crescent City, California, the daughter of Samuel and Amanda Lopez. She attended Del Norte County High School, graduating in 1936.She was preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, daughter Donna Keeling Crook, Nephews Frank Richards, Howan Lopez, Nephew-in-Law, Virgil Valadao, Niece Susie Ward, and Great Niece Jennika Suazo.Pansy was a proud member of the Elk Valley Tolowa Tribe of Crescent City, California. She married Floyd Keeling in 1937 and they had three daughters. After spending time in a tuberculosis sanitarium, Pansy attended a business college in Eureka, California and was employed in the County Recorder's office for many years. She married Charles Blazina in 1955, retired and moved to Garberville, California. In 1978, she moved back to Eureka. During her long life, Pansy travelled twice to Europe, to China, Costa Rica and several times to Hawaii as well back and forth across the United States.She is survived by her daughters Joan Warner and Shirley Tomlinson, her grandchildren Rick Warner (Diane), Heidi Valadao, Katherine Figueiredo, Frank Portillo (Barbara), Albert Portillo (Gina), Jennifer Cain, Bonnie Seipp (Jon), Jennie Lee Seipp, July Seipp and Kevin Tomlinson. Her great grandchildren Noah Seipp, Sam Portillo, Thomas Portillo, Kenneth Portillo, Matthew Valadao, Caleb Kaufman, Jr., Michael Thompson, Nathan Alvaredo, and Kristiano Figueiredo. Her nieces and nephews Arlene Hulsey, Loeta Stinchcomb, Marion Lopez, Connie Baker, Dale Ann Sherman (Marlon), Machelle Lopez, Lorena Lopez Snyder (JT), Sandra Schwenk, the late Robert Lopez, Harold Lopez (Caroline) and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also, her dear book club friends Bonnie Owen, Mattie Culver, and Maile Cortez.Interment services will be at Elk Valley Rancheria Tribal Cemetery in Crescent City, California on Sunday, August, 9th at 2:00pm.