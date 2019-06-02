PAT AND GEORGE POZEL



Pat and George Pozel passed away ten days apart, two weeks before their 72nd wedding anniversary. Theirs was a long love story that started when they met in New Zealand during WWII. Dad was there recovering from malaria and met Mom during leave after his recovery. Dad returned to the war and they wrote to each other for several years before he returned to New Zealand and they married. They settled in Klamath, CA and raised their 3 children there.

Mom and Dad were preceded in death by their son, Gary, in 2005, and are survived by daughters Lynda Pozel and her husband Jack Hopkins, and daughter Diane Pozel Kavanagh and Mike Kavanagh. They are also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Mom and Dad have always been active in their community and following their move to Cutten eleven years ago they joined and were active in the Marine Corp League, volunteered at the Discovery Shop, and attended First Presbyterian Church in Eureka.

There will not be a service per their request. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 2, 2019