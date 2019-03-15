PAT A JARAMILLO JR



1924 - 2019

Pat A Jaramillo Jr, 94, passed away peacefully Monday March 11, 2019 at his home in Eureka, California. Pat was born March 21st, 1924 in Los Angeles, California to Patricio and Gregoria Jaramillo. He was the eldest son of nine children.

Pat served in the US Navy in WWII and was assigned to the battleship, USS Maryland. He remained on board for the duration of the war and achieved the rate of Bolsons Mate First Class. He continued his service for and additional 1 ½ years.

Pat was a journeyman electrician in Las Cruces, New Mexico after his military service for 6 ½ years. They moved to Eureka California in 1953 where he established his new business, Hi-Glo Neon Products. He manufactured neon and plastic display signs for much of Humboldt and surrounding counties and was in business for 50 years.

He was married to his beloved wife, Margie, in 1945 and they had three children, sons Pat and Gerald and daughter Katherine. Pat and Margie shared 73 beautiful years of marriage.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Margie, along with two children; Gerald and Katherine and Stan Thrash; three grand children, Rebekah Jaramillo, Jason and Laura Rhodes and Kari Rhodes; four great grandchildren, Claire, Nicholas, Patrick and Giovanni, three sisters, Betty, Micki and Mary and many other nieces, nephews and relatives. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary