Patricia Aaron Litza
1933 - 2020
Patricia Aaron Litza

On September 29, 2020 Patricia Aaron Litza, beloved wife, mother and grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father after years of living with dementia.
Pat was born on March 31, 1933 to Eunice and Clarence Aaron in Cromwell, Oklahoma, moving to California when she was 3. She was the youngest of 11 children and would often joke that her parents were planning on a dozen until they got a look at her. The Aarons were a very gregarious, talented and musical family, and Pat was tap dancing almost before she could walk, and at 6 years old danced at the World's Fair in San Francisco.
Pat grew up and went to school in Santa Rosa, California and in 1958 married the love of her life, Paul Litza. Just a week after their marriage Paul was sent to Germany with the army. Upon returning two years later they began their family, having two children, Stacy and Chris. Throughout the years the Litzas moved from one end of the state to the other before settling in Humboldt County. Besides family, Pats' passion was the dance studio she opened in Arcata. She had a group of women she taught called "Babes' Bunyans" who performed all over the county, including a tap dance across the Samoa bridge to the applause and delight of onlookers. She was also a member of the Humboldt Harmonaires. Not only was she a wonderful dancer, but was also a talented actress, artist and writer. She brought her talents to her church ward where she wrote several road shows.
Pat was a woman of compassion, service, faith and loyalty. She served tirelessly in her church and made friends of everyone she met, frequently opening her home to those in need. She and Paul have been living in Ogden, Utah for the past few years due to the severe dementia they both share. Pat leaves behind her loving husband, daughter Stacy (Scott) Parsons, son Chris (Susan), six grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her sister Ruby Christensen and many, many nieces and nephews whom they loved dearly.
Many thanks to the staff at Legacy House of Ogden who treated Mom with love and dignity.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at Myers Mortuary in Ogden from 9:30 to 10:30 with a burial following at 11:00 at Ben Lomond Cemetery. There will be a memorial service in California when it is safe to congregate.

Published in Times-Standard on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Myers Mortuary
OCT
3
Burial
11:00 AM
Ben Lomond Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
October 5, 2020
Pat was one of my favorite people. She and I worked together on several Arcata Ward Road Shows in the 80s and 90s. She was so talented and was so kind to me during a hard time in my life. I was very saddened when she began showing signs of dementia. Sending my love to all her family.
Jackie Yeates Ginn
