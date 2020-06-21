Born August 10, 1943. Transitioned on June 10, 2020 comfortably. Mom was 76 years of age, having battled recurring lung cancer and Parkinsons.Mom was born in Eureka, California but also spent many years in Arcata, having grown up on old Arcata Road. She often spoke fondly of her wonderful childhood.Animals and 4-H kept her busy. She attended Worthington Elementary, Eureka Junior High and graduated Eureka Senior High School in 1961. She received her AA degree from College of the Redwoods and a BA from Humboldt State University, majoring in Early Childhood Education.Mom was a loving and kind person. She loved babies, started and worked over 25 years for Humboldt Childcare. She directed and was head teacher for many years there, in addition to having had a few years operating her own family home daycare.Mom is survived by her son, Bob Harris, along with her daughters Sandy Lake and Sherri Hallett. She always considered her sons-in law, Ralph Lake and Mike Hallett, as well her daughter-in-law Carol Harris, as if they were her own.Mom was a very caring and loving grandmother to her grandchildren Mikayla Harris, Talon Barnhart, Adam and Cory Hallett. She loved her Grandchildren deeply, especially at times when she had them all together. Favorite times with them included cooking, playing games, and an occasional slumber party.Additionally, mom dearly loved having many nieces and nephews, and many friends.She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Mary Jackson and by her late brother Bob Jackson, her only sibling.She retired to Redding from Eureka in year 2000 to be closer to her youngest child Bob and brand-new, at the time, granddaughter Mikayla Harris. She made a beautiful life there by joining churches, doing craft fairs, while making good friends in the process.Mom loved God and keeping busy. Her and my stepdad Rich taught Sunday School, and were Sunday School Superintendents for many years. We drove from Arcata to Eureka First Baptist Church every Sunday. In the summertime, camping at Grizzly Creek State Park was our favorite destination rain or shine.We love and miss you Mom. We will see you again in Heaven. Thanks for being our Mom. We will miss the homemade sticky buns on Christmas morning. You were the best.Thank you, Quartz Hill Rehabilitation and Hospice of Redding, for your kindness and love.There will be no immediate services due to Covid19 health concerns. Cards may be sent to Sandy and Ralph Lake at 3243 Hiler St., Eureka, California 95503.Mom, all your angels and frogs (Forever Rely on God) will be with you in Heaven.