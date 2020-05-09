Patricia Ann Speer



Patricia Ann Speer passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at her home in Los Molinos, CA. She was born on June 19, 1935 and spent her youth living in Eureka, CA.

Pat had a long career in retail starting at age 15 when she went to work at Woolworths in Eureka. She eventually owned and operated her own women's clothing store Fashion Crossroads. With hard work, a good business sense, and her friendly personality she made her clothing store into the top selling store in the nation.

Mom was loved and respected by her family and friends. She worked hard to provide for her loved ones and was always there when she felt she was needed. She was always the one willing to look after her elders and made sure they had the best of care. She was talented in many things and excelled at decorating and making her home beautiful.

Pat is survived by her three children. Her two daughters, Chris Potter (Alan) of Los Molinos, CA, and Deborah Sue Gilmore, of Marysville, CA, and her son Randy Speer (Doug) of Seattle, WA. She also has two granddaughters, Mandy Votaw of Virginia Beach, VA, and Sabrina Fritz (Joe) of Los Molinos, CA. Pat was blessed with nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren, with another due in October. She also leaves her brother John Thompson (Linda) of Everett, WA, and many nieces and nephews, and her chubby canine companion, Ginger.

She was predeceased by her brother, Bobby Thompson, and two sisters, Leona Roberts and Nola Foust all of Eureka, CA.

Mom will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She will remain with us always in our hearts and memories.

The family would like to thank Butte Home Health and Hospice for all their help caring for Mom. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers during this uncertain time please do something kind for someone in mom's memory.



