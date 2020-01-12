|
|
PATRICIA 'PATSY' GRABER
Patricia Eileen Graber passed away 12/15/19 at home, age 73, with her family at her bedside. Born 7/4/46 in Sandwich IL., and moved to Arcata around five.
Daughter Eileen Bennett and Son William Clymer. Brothers and sister: Wayne McHatton (Dora), Ron McHatton (Randy), Laura McHatton. 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by Grandpa Tracy Leonard, Nana Dorothy Hankes, Parents Charles and Eileen McHatton, granddaughter Jessica Dennis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2806 Dolbeer St in Eureka Saturday, 1/18 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Humboldt or a .
The family thanks Hospice, PACE and Agape Home Care for the great care Patricia received.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 12, 2020