|
|
PATRICIA JOHNSON
1933-2020
Patricia Diane Johnson, née Shackelton, passed away January 15, 2020, born December 12, 1933 in Scotia, California to Charles and Marian Grace Shackelton. She is survived by her daughters: Marian Estelle Johnson, Lori Janette Garreau, Edith Delight Madden, and Suzanne Bost; grandchildren: Theresa Diane Simpson, Jessica Dawn Lamoreaux and Matthew Richard Lamoreaux; and great grandchildren: Blair Elizabeth and Dylan Matthew Moore and Xavier Christopher Lamoreaux.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Johnson, son, Charles Allan Johnson and grandson, Christopher Allan Lamoreaux.
Patricia was beloved by many: a member of the First Reformed Church of Oak Harbor and she actively participated in her retirement residential group in Oak Harbor, WA where she and Charles moved in 2009.
She was a gifted seamstress and needlework artist, loved to garden and bake and to do genealogy, researching her and husband's family history.
In keeping with her wishes, services will be private for the family. Memorials are suggested in her name to First Reformed Church at 250 SW 3rd Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA, 98277.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 19, 2020