Patricia Kay Redd
1935 - 2020
Patricia Kay Redd

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Kay Redd of Hydesville. Patricia died July 31, 2020 at Fortuna Rehabilitation and Wellness Center after suffering complications from a minor heart attack earlier this year. Patricia was born on January 23, 1935 to Stanley and Leona Mackley in Eureka, California. Patricia graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1952 and then attended San Jose State College. Patricia married John Robert Redd in 1960 and remained married to him for 44 years until his passing in 2004. Patricia leaves behind a sister, Kathleen Ann Nichols from San Jose, and three children: Dina Lin Sikes (Santa Rosa), Karri Kay Congdon (Texas) and John David Redd (Hydesville). Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband. Patricia worked at Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna as a Nurses' Aide, and then as an LVN before leaving the hospital to work for Dr. Donald Baird at his office in Fortuna. Special thanks to Dr. Baird for his help and care over the years, and thanks also to the staff at Fortuna Rehabilitation and Wellness Center for their help and care during the last months of Patricia's life.
Due to the current pandemic there will be no formal services held.

Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 23, 2020.
