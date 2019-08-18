|
|
PATRICIA RUTH
(DUNLOP) BERMUDA
1937 ~ 2019
Born in Eureka, April 3, 1937 at the General Hospital, Patti passed away May 24, 2019 and was laid to rest at the family plot in Ferndale Historic Cemetery. SHe is survived by her brother, James Dunlop (Donna Jo), Grand daughter Patty Ruth McKluskey (Brian), Great Grand daughters Nevaeh and Emily, Grandson Stevan Aragon, Stepson Kim Bermudez (Donna Lee), Grandsons Alex and Blake, Sister-in-law Jane ermudez, Cousins Mary Kay and Betty Foster and her MANY nieces and nephews scattered from California to Florida.
Patti was a bold and free spirit, loved by her family and many friends. We will always remember her bubbly personality and her uncanny ability to make others feel better about life and themselves. Pat and DIck will always be remembered for their Karmel Corn Shop on Henderson Street in Eureka and the love and happiness as well (as their delicious candies!) that they shared with all who came their way.
She is now in heaven with her beautiful daughter
Tamara Lynn, her susband Richard Bermuda, parents Jim and Ruth Dunlop, and nephew Jeff Dunlop. Her Brother-in-law George Bermudez passed away May 7, 2018.
Peace be with you, Patti, as you join your precious loved ones. You will
forever be in our hearts!
Memorial donations can be made to: Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall ct., Eureka, CA 95503.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 18, 2019