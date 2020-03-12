|
Patrick William McFarland
Patrick William McFarland was born May 7, 1954 to Bill and Pat McFarland. He died, at home, suddenly on February 22, 2020.
Pat was the oldest of five children, a a proud Taurus. He read his horoscope every day. He was a lifelong resident of Eureka where he attended local schools, graduating from Eureka High School in 1972.
A kind and generous soul, Pat was passionate and loved many things. As a child he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, but later in life chose to attend the Faith Center. he enjoyed the fellowship there.
Patrick was a motorcycle enthusiast and owned several Honda 350's. He loved to talk about them.
He cared for many animals over the years, dogs and cats, but his special love was his Beagle Susan.
An avid music fan, you could hear him coming down the street, in his beloved Nissan pick-up, as he liked his rock and roll played at high volume. He had quite a collection of stereo equipment. For many years, he attended the Dixie Land Jazz Festival, and Blues by the Bay.
Patrick is survived by his mother Patricia McFarland, sisters Katy Cortopassi (Mike), Karen McFarland (Jim), Sara Crabb (Larry), his brother Andrew, five nieces and nephews, Kacy Hunter (Travis), Ryan and Hannah Crabb, Eric Cortopassi (Rikki) and Joshua Gomes. He has three great nieces al of whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his father William J. McFarland.
His family would like to thank the staff of the Humboldt County Mental Health Department, and the Humboldt County Sheriff Departments for their infinite patience with Patrick. A special thanks to the mental health crisis line for talking with him many, many times. Also, thanks to Aunt Betty Gail Bilson, Uncle Bill and Cousin Steve for continuing to communicate with Patrick even when his disease made it difficult.
Please join the family for a memorial gathering on Sunday, March 29 from 2:00-4:00 at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center. All who were friends to Patrick are invited.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 or Food For People, 307 W. 14th Street, Eureka, CA 95501.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 12, 2020