PAUL ADRIAN MELA



Paul Adrian Mela was born in Scotia CA on 1954 and passed away on February 14, 2019.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother Jackie Mela, brother Ronald, sister Janice Mela-Harrigan, and several cousins.

He is survived by his wife Jerrie, daughters Amanda (Adam) Dias, Vanessa Mela, his father Albert Mela, brother Jon, grandchildren Daylen Mela, Baily Mela, Hayden Welch and Layla Dias, his nieces and nephews Jeremy, Jesse, Katie, Kaycee, Mariah, cousins Jill (Trace) Faughender, Julie (Lon) Winburn, Jaime (Darsi) Green, Denise Sweaney, Kelley (Sandy) O'Donald and his Aunt Flora

Paul attended Fortuna High School. Paul married his soul-mate Jerrie in 1976. Paul loved to cook and he was an amazing cook! No one could touch his homemade raviolis and sauce! He enjoyed hosting holidays and would cook the most amazingly wonderful meals. He loved to cook goodies and bring them next door and watch his dad's eyes light up! He loved to share his food with family and friends. Paul loved to make his berry wine - Ted Rovai would bring him oranges to trade for his wine. Paul also loved to play the guitar. He would jam in his room until the windows would shake! Paul got his pilots license and loved to fly. Paul loved spending time at his ranch and really enjoyed when it snowed so he could jump on the 4-track and drive as fast as he could just to feel the wind on his face. Paul was always there to help anyone who needed any help!

Paul was an amazing family man. He loved his wife beyond measure, and his daughters were the lights of his life. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and loved being a very important part of molding their lives. He loved the in depth discussions with his grandkids and enjoyed seeing them succeed in the paths they chose.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Hall on Saturday February 23rd from 1 - 3 p.m. 320 South Fortuna Blvd. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary