PAUL SCRIPTER
1943-2019
Joseph Paul Scripter, born January 27, 1943, to Catherine Louise Everette in Naches Washington, passed away at his home surrounded by family on November 11, 2019, after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
Paul graduated from Eureka Senior High School in 1962, and married the love of his life, Betty Jean Screws, in 1963. Together they had three daughters who adored him, Tammy, Judy and Stacy – his three little pumpkins. Some of Paul's fondest memories were spent camping, waterskiing, and four wheeling with his family as well working on his many hobbies such as photography, archery, golf, building things, and riding his Harley.
Paul worked as a Millwright for Simpson Plywood in Samoa, California, until he opened his own business which he and Betty operated together for twelve years. In 1990, they moved to Lake Tahoe where Paul worked for Harrah's Casino and taught refrigeration at Truckee Meadows Community College. Paul and Betty were fortunate to travel in their retirement years and periodically worked at various State Parks.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Louise Scripter; father through adoption, Loren Scripter, and his brother Everett Scripter. Paul is survived by his wife Betty Jean Scripter, his daughters, Tammy Dozier and spouse Larry, Judy Scripter-Pieratt and spouse John, and Stacy White and spouse Michael. Paul leaves behind seven grandchildren: Andrew Bethel and spouse Karen, Stephanie Bethel, Loren Lenhart, Ashley and Khia Pieratt, and Chelsea and Devin White. He also leaves behind his only Nephew, Ryan Scripter and spouse Stephanie, three great-grandchildren, Hope Lenhart, Zachariah Jones, and Riley Bethel and many family members on Betty's side of the family of which he was very close.
Paul gave the ultimate gift by donating his body to science. Paul requested no services. Condolences can be mailed to Betty and the family at 2692 W. Ivanhoe St., Chandler, AZ 85224.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 27, 2019