PEGGY LOUISE ROCK
1941-2019
Peggy, a precious baby girl was born on February 5, 1941 in Scottsville Arkansas to Herbert and Anna Chisum. She left us August 18, 2019 to be with the Lord. Peggy had many fond memories of Oklahoma and of attending Bible school as a young lady. She was a firm believer and spoke the word of the Lord never losing her faith. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, sister and Nana. She was good at most anything she set out to do sewing, ceramics, gardening, ranching and cooking. Peggy could field dress an animal and cook it up for dinner, pick berries and make the best pie. Can her own vegetables from her garden or bring them fresh to the table for a meal. She also really enjoyed horseback riding with friends but nothing in this world brought her more joy than her babies and grandbabies. Predeceased by her parents, husband Lyle Rock, son Terry Rock, sister Anna Bell Powers. She is survived by her siblings Raymond Chisum (Jan), Freeda Skaggs
(Howard) Children Malynda Dixon (Roger), Travis Rock (Lori), Tanya Rock Moreno (Jose) and Grandchildren Jessica Umphlett (Brandon), Shannon Machado, Sarah Machado, Tezrah Johnson (Nikalus Gardner), Katelyn Rock, Lyle Rock and Great Grandchild Cheyenne Flowers. The family would like to send their sincere thanks to Trown Green, Julia Tuey Machado as well as The Hospice of Humboldt.
Service will be September 7, 2019 at 11am
Gobles Fortuna Mortuary
Celebration of Life
to Follow
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 25, 2019