PEGGY GENSAW
1958-2019
Peggy Sue Gensaw was born in Crescent City, CA on April 26th, 1958 to proud parents Oscar Gensaw Sr. and Josephine Gensaw. Peggy Sue Passed Away October 11, 2019 due to complications from surgery. Peggy Sue was raised in Requa, CA with brothers
Joseph Sr., Curtis and Oscar Jr. She graduated from
Margaret Keating Elementary, Del Norte Highschool and attended Humboldt State University. Peggy Sue worked and retired from the J.O.M. Title Nine Program. In her free time, you could find her with her mom at the nearest casino. She also loved movies, music, going to pow wows and taking pictures of anything that stood still. Peggy Sue was a strong, beautiful woman that raised three daughters. She always made sure they had what they needed even if she went without. Family was so important to her and she passed that down to her girls. Once she had grandkids, she made sure to spoil them all with love and goodies. She bragged to everyone about how many grandbabies she had. Peggy Sue is survived by daughters Jasmin Gensaw-Kaye fiancé Xander Jackson, Magnolia White and husband Nathan White, Camelia Cardoza and husband Michael Cardoza, and son Jaimoe Kibby and Brandy Kibby. Her baby brother Curtis Gensaw and wife Sherill Gensaw. Grandbabies Orion and Phoenix Smith, Draco Berry, Percy and Corvus Guinn. Aeris, Amalie, Enoch and Johann White. Kayenin, Nikkotis and Novak Cardoza. Kody, Faith, Hope and Lil' Jai Kibby. Davan Spivey, Jerub Pino Jr and Quincey Kaye. Nieces Shoshonie Hostler, Janelle Gensaw, Jolene Gensaw, Teresita Ulmer, Lanaite
Taylor, Stormy Taylor and Leah Sittingdown-Dean. Nephews little Oscar and James Gensaw, Joseph Gensaw Jr, Jasper Gensaw, Justin Gensaw, Joshua Gensaw, William Gensaw, Charles Gensaw and Keyontae Taylor. Peggy Sue had a big family and there are many more not listed. All family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life with a Viewing at Wier's Mortuary in Crescent City on Saturday, October 19th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Food will follow the viewing and will be announced at the viewing. Peggy will be laid to rest with her parents in Requ, at the Family plot.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wier's
Mortuary Chapel.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 19, 2019