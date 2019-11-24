|
|
PHILLIP RAY DEBLER
1942 - 2019
Occasionally the world is saddled with a true rebel, one that refuses to give in to conventional methods, but lives by his own plan. One of those persons was born on June 24, 1942. Phillip Ray Debler was the son of Robert and Grace Debler and followed his own plan until September 12, 2019. He lived a life of fast cars and fun and had many friends that shared his rule breaker style. He made his home in Humboldt County early in life and was known by many as Phil on the hill. He was one of several Brothers including Robert, James, Ron, Rick, and Sister Linda. Phill is survived by several children of his own, Phillip Debler (son of Barbara), Laura Debler (daughter of Paula), and Kayla Anderson (daughter of Linda), and grandchildren Daniel, Phillip, Roy, Jack and Frankie. Phillip also raised Adam Anderson, a son of Linda's, from a young age until he was on his own. Phill shared his last years with a dear friend Karen Keath. Phillip Ray Debler was a Painting contractor and focused on commercial and industrial projects taking him as far as Samoa only to bring back stories only a rebel could have endured. Stories of incredible adventures and experiences are still told by anyone that took a passenger's seat for a ride with Phill. A service for Phill is pending at this time. A notice will be posted when a date is set, in spring.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 24, 2019