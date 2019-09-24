Times-Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home - Eureka
1835 E Street
Eureka, CA 95501
(707) 442-2941
Resources
More Obituaries for Rafael Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rafael Roman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rafael Roman Obituary
RAFAEL ROMAN

1934 - 2019

Rafael Roman passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was 85 years old. He leaves behind a large family who loved him deeply and will miss him greatly. He was born on April 4, 1934 in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. He came to the United States in 1955. In 1959, he began working in the lumber industry. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Benita Roman, his daughter Hilda (Roman) Waters, his sons Rafael Roman, Jr. and Sergio Roman, and joins his deceased son, Jaime Roman. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, a sister, nieces and nephews. Rafael was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church. A funeral will be held at Sanders Funeral Home, 1834 E Street, Eureka, CA 95501 Saturday, September 28. The viewing/visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 4522 Campton Road, Eureka, CA 95503.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rafael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home - Eureka
Download Now