|
|
RAFAEL ROMAN
1934 - 2019
Rafael Roman passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was 85 years old. He leaves behind a large family who loved him deeply and will miss him greatly. He was born on April 4, 1934 in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico. He came to the United States in 1955. In 1959, he began working in the lumber industry. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Benita Roman, his daughter Hilda (Roman) Waters, his sons Rafael Roman, Jr. and Sergio Roman, and joins his deceased son, Jaime Roman. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, a sister, nieces and nephews. Rafael was a long time member of Sacred Heart Church. A funeral will be held at Sanders Funeral Home, 1834 E Street, Eureka, CA 95501 Saturday, September 28. The viewing/visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to 4522 Campton Road, Eureka, CA 95503.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 24, 2019