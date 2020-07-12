Ramona June Miller, 91, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 in Orange County. She was born on a farm in Coquille, Oregon, on March 18, 1929.Ramona attended high school at North Bend High, graduating in 1947. She married Kermit Miller on August 29, 1948 after he returned from the Navy. They had two children, Chris and Carey, while living in North Bend, Oregon, and had a third child, Becky, when they moved to Redway, California.After building their dream home in Redway, Ramona created the most beautiful yard full of flowers and an expansive vegetable garden. She also loved to cook and entertain. The holidays were always special with her children and grandchildren, along with her many wonderful friends. Ramona was also an avid golfer and belonged to the Benbow Women's golf club.Ramona went to work at Goldie's Dress Shop in Garberville and ended up purchasing the store from Goldie Stewert, later opening another store in Fortuna, California called "Ramona's For All Seasons." She enjoyed the clothing business and had an eye for helping her clients find just the right outfit. Ramona was also a member of the Garberville Soroptimist Organization, volunteering her time. After Ramona retired, she was able to spend more time golfing, gardening, entertaining, and traveling. She loved having her family and friends around for all holidays and summer get-togethers in the backyard.Ramona and Kermit were married 58 years before Kermit's passing in 2006. Ramona is proceeded in death by her husband Kermit and her parents Floyd and Sally Hamm.She is survived by her children Chris Miller, (Paula), Carey Miller Bryan, (Terry), and Becky Clyde Coppini, (Jim). She has seven grandchildren; Jeffrey and Lindsay, (Chris), Erinn, Jesse, and Kevin, (Carey), Nicholas and Brittney, (Becky). She also has five great-grandchildren; Ross, Logan, and Taylor (Erinn), Charlotte and Alice, (Nicholas).Ramona was a fun-loving beautiful, caring human being that would have done anything for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.