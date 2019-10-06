|
|
RAMONA MAE JONES
1929 –2019
Ramona Mae Jones, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died on September 24, 2019 at the age of 90 in Bend, OR. Monie, as she was affectionately known, was born February 19, 1929 in Anacortes, WA where she spent her early years with many close relatives. During her high school years, her family moved to the Mapleton, Oregon area. At Mapleton High, the class valedictorian met her husband of over 60 years, Robert.
After graduation in 1947, Bob and Monie were married and soon moved to Eureka, CA where they lived and raised their family. Ramona was a long time resident of Eureka living there until 2014 when she moved to Oregon to be with family for health reasons. She was an office manager at car dealerships for many years in Humboldt County, CA, and an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Eureka. After retirement, she spent time between her home in Eureka and the family summer home in Trinity Village, CA.
Robert and Monie's cabin at Trinity Village became a gathering place for the immediate and extended families. Each summer, she watched these family reunions join all her children and grandchildren into a tight knit group. Monie also enjoyed sports and joined Robert as the biggest fans of the children and grandchildren at numerous events over five decades. They would travel miles to different states not to miss an event of her grandchildren. The Jones clan is so remarkable in its care and love for each other that friends have asked to be adopted. Her family is her greatest legacy and a tribute to her love and sacrifice for them.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Robert of 61 years; she is survived by her sons, Bob and wife Susi of Bend, OR, Ron and wife Paulette of West Linn, OR, Rick and wife Jill of Medford, OR; a daughter, Renee Fleek of Tigard, OR; ten grandchildren, Scot Jones, Jeff Jones, Jessi (Jones) Passalacqua, Jason Jones, Cody Jones, Janell (Jones) Fuller, Cari (Jones) Snyder, Krista (Mathews) Brown, Kara Mathews, & Colt Mathews; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Her final resting place will be with her husband, her parents, Rolf and Edna Moe, and her sister Elaine (Moe) Todd at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial service for Ramona will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified of the event.
Monie appreciated her many friends and family members and would be humbled by your thoughts and prayers for her. She had an impact on so many people through her unselfish actions and acceptance of all. Ramona Mae was loved by many and will be missed tremendously as the Jones family matriarch.
In Ramona's memory, donations may be made to Partners in Care, 2075 NE Watt Ct., Bend, OR.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 6, 2019