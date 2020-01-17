|
|
RANA JEAN KRUEGER
January 26, 1971 –
January 10, 2020
Rana made an impact on so many lives. She had a fire that was impossible to ignore. Born in Santa Cruz and raised in Eureka California, she was a curious and precocious child who grew into a trail blazing and passionate adult with a vision. She wasn't afraid to challenge accepted beliefs and worked hard to create a community of people who shared her values and zest for life.
Rana was a woman with a tremendous capacity for love and generosity. She dedicated her life to taking care of others, whether it be the children she raised, dogs that needed rescue, her wife, her mom or friends. She was always passionate and willing to give everything she had to support what she believed. She believed strongly in creating experiences through celebration and knew the importance and value of community. She knew that people need things that are special, beautiful and out of the ordinary to look forward to and she had an unusual ability to make magical and memorable moments for the people that were lucky enough to be in her world.
Rana is best known for the anomaly that is The Shanty. She worked tirelessly to create an atmosphere for all people to learn to appreciate good alcohol, cheap cocktails, and the beauty of a dive bar. Sunday morning breakfasts and over the top holiday parties made the Shanty a unique and special place to be. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and running the Shantasy Football League. She loved a good argument and winning at cribbage. Less known was her love and talent for drawing, watercolor painting and writing. All of which she did with the same enthusiasm and uniqueness she brought to everything else she touched.
Rana was brilliant, talented and complex and is survived by a large extended family which included many aunts, uncles, cousins and her immediate family including the wife Lynne, the mother Joyce, the kids Trysta, Brandi, Lili and Katana, the dogs Newton, Higgin, Buffy, Obi and the cats.
To honor her desire to reduce the footprint she would leave on this planet a private burial at sea will be held with her immediate family.
A celebration of her life will be held at her home on Saturday January 18th from 2pm until 6pm. Family and friends are welcome to share in the love she so willingly shared and the grief that we are all experiencing.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 17, 2020