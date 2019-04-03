RANDAL MENDES



It is with great sadness, the family of Randal Leland Mendes, announces his passing on March 30, 2019 at the age of 59.

Randy will be lovingly remembered by his family, mother Elsie Mendes, sisters Elaine Francisco, Jennifer McManus (Dirk) and Deann Dyer. Randy's children Clinton, Janice and Melissa Mendes and nieces and nephews Katelyn Francisco, Andrew and Danielle Dyer. He was predeceased by his father Frank C. Mendes and brother-in-law Larry Francisco.

He graduated from Eureka High school and was a very talented mechanic and was innovative in his younger years building go-carts and competed in motocross activities.

He worked as a diesel mechanic at Kenworth and later worked for Parker Electric in Humboldt County.

Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's ICU unit for their loving and compassionate care for Randy.

His family will celebrate his life on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Ocean View Cemetery Chapel at 3:00 pm. Friends and family are welcome to attend.