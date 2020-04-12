|
RANDY BROWN
1958-2020
On Feb. 18, 2020, RANDY A. BROWN left us to carry on without him. We miss him terribly, but celebrate his release from the savage degradation inflicted by FTD, a rare dementia.
Randy was born on June 28, 1958 in Crestline, Ohio, and raised in Mesa, Arizona. He fell in love with Humboldt County as a young man while attending graduate school in Arcata, California. He returned years later to build a career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Randy and Sandi created a wonderful life there and believed they would never leave. However in 2011 Randy was diagnosed with the Semantic Variant of Frontal Temporal Degeneration. They were eventually forced to relocate to a community where Randy could receive the care that he required.
Randy was known for his fun loving nature. He was a self described News Junkie, politically engaged, witty, intelligent, often inappropriate, and wickedly sarcastic. He was also extraordinarily kind and generous. Educated as a biologist, Randy dedicated his life to protecting and preserving habitat for fish and wildlife. He believed that some things were priceless. Randy was also an avid cyclist who planned to ride his bicycle to his 100th birthday party. We now imagine him riding through the universe, arms held up in victory, and a huge grin on his face. Ride like the wind, Randy Brown!
Randy leaves behind his wife and life partner, Sandi Paris; son Jordan; stepson Christian with wife Mikki; stepdaughters Kari, and Kristen with husband Tim, stepson Scott, sister Terri and husband Rusty; sister Judi, and 'Secret Sister' Jacqui, and 4 grandchildren along with 7 nieces and nephews. He leaves many dear friends.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 12, 2020