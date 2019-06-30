Resources More Obituaries for RANDY BRYANT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RANDY BRYANT

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email RANDY BRYANT



1/27/50 - 6/17/19

It is with much sadness to announce that Randy passed away on 6/17/19 after a long, hard battle with COPD in Eureka at age 69.

Randy was born in Eureka to parents Jay Bryant and Dorothy Bryant in 1950. Randy grew up in Eureka and attended local schools and graduated from Eureka High School in 1968. He also took some classes at College of the Redwoods in mechanical drafting. He was drafted in 1968 for the Vietnam War but was excused due to a back injury the year before while working at the Eureka Inn as a bus boy. He was married twice, once in Eureka and his second marriage took place in Virginia City, Nevada at the Bucket of Blood Saloon. He then lived with his wife in Gold Hills, Oregon for the next 20 years. He did not have any children but helped raise his wife's two kids.

Randy worked many years in the restaurant business while in Oregon at The Hungry Woodsman. He loved that job and remained friends with many of the workers for years. He was divorced in 2008 after 20 years of marriage, and moved back to Eureka but remained friends with several friends in Oregon including Paul Sparks, and wife Gina, and friend Marlon. Once back in Eureka, he worked at the Bayshore Mall for the maintenance crew until he retired a few years later. He also helped care for our father who passed away in 2010.

He leaves his sister, Candy Bryant, of Eureka, his nephew, Cameron Thompson, his cousins Diana Rocha of Eureka and Billy Bryant. A special thanks to Diana Rocha for all her help and support during this time.

Randy enjoyed life to the fullest was very artistic and enjoyed putting together his motorcycle bar where he could entertain friends. He also leaves so many wonderful friends in Eureka including Shirley Moore of Eureka, John and Mikey Kishpaugh, Chris Chase and Barbara Corner. He still would mention his best friend from high school, Mark Bollman who died several years ago. He remained in touch with many other local people and just loved "the girls at TriCounty Bank." Over the years, his favorite thing to do was to go to yard sales and accumulated many items including race cars, alcohol decanters and Chinese Art. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing.

We will miss his humor and friendship. Please join us in a Celebration of Life in Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:00 at 3154 Glen St. Eureka. Per his request, nothing formal but just a gathering of friends. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries