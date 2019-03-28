Times-Standard Obituaries
RAY ANTHONY PRUDHOMME

Was born on November 10, 1956 and was taken away from us on Feb 22, 2019 in Eureka, Ca. He was well known in the community for his fancy style and his swift jokes that kept you laughing while you work even if you were having a bad day he always made you smile. Ray was a beloved father, son, brother, and uncle. He will truly be missed by all.
Ray was a laborer for many years. He's preceded in death by his father Alfred, mother Nelda Prudhomme and sister in law Pamela Prudhome. He leaves behind daughter Stella Fontenot-Cornely (Joseph), three grandchildren Santana Fontenot, Micha Fontenot, and Rhianna Fontenot, and one granddaughter Selena Fontenot. He is also survived by his four brothers Kirt (Roxie) Prudhomme, Carl Prudhomme of Eureka, Ca, Kelvin Victorian and Darryl Lee Prudhomme of Welsh, La. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and family and friends. We ask that you join us in his life celebration at Sanders Funeral Home Sat. March 30th at 2PM.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 28, 2019
