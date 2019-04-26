Resources More Obituaries for RAYMOND MILLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RAYMOND MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers RAYMOND OLIVER MILLER



In memory of our Father, Brother, and Grandfather,

Raymond Oliver Miller made his grand entry into this world on Dec. 2, 1929 in Oakland Ca., and entered Heaven peacefully, on April 23, 2019 in his home with his whole family by his side. He was born to Ervin and Jaunita Miller, the third child of seven.

Ray was raised near Hilmar, Ca., where one day, while driving his milk truck, he saw a pretty lady riding her bicycle down the road and a double date was arranged with Betty and Freddie Mederios. It was love at first sight!

Raymond and Doris (Buttram) Miller were married on Sept. 4th. 1948 in Turlock Ca. God gave them the privilege of being together for over 57 years, along with blessing them with 3 children, Sandy, Dennis, and Keith.

When moving to Rio Dell in 1950, Ray built their own home, that will continue to be our family home, forever.

He was an AMAZING man! His life was serving others, whether it was his church, community, friends, or family.

He has been a member of the Rio Dell Assembly of God church since 1955. He not only helped build the church, he volunteered many countless hours and dollars to both the church and to the A.O.G. Church campground at Richardson Grove. Ray also served on the church board for many years, along with teaching Sunday school classes.

He served as Rio Dell City Councilman from 1978 until 1982, along with serving as park commissioner.

Ray made a living for his family and retired from Pacific Lumber Company, as a Millwright, after 42 years of service. Palco was fortunate to have him as an employee, as he invented many specialty items for the company in those 42 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Jaunita Miller, wife Doris E. Miller, brothers Oliver and Paul Miller, Sisters Darlene and Francis Miller.

Raymond is survived by his children, Sandra (Sandy) and Floyd Hecker of Eureka, Dennis and Doris Miller of Fortuna, and Keith and Tammy Miller of Rio Dell, brother John Miller of Scotia, sister Bonnie Archuleta of Yuba City.

Grandchildren, Darren and Loryann Hecker of Henderson NV, Gregory and Michelle Hecker of Evans Georgia, Kristen and Jon-Paul Nordstrom of Post Falls Idaho, Brett and Amanda (Vaughn) Miller of Rio Dell.

Great Grandchildren, Tori and Aaron Blum, Leland and Barrett Hecker, Xenoclea and Ryan (Vaughn) Miller, and Gage Nordstrom, along with many nieces and nephews, and special friend Mickey Inman.

We will honor our Father, Brother and Grandfather at a memorial at The Journey Church (Rio Dell Assembly Of God), 95 Belleview Ave, Rio Dell Ca, on April 27th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. We will follow it with a celebration of life at the same address, in the fireside room. Please feel free to bring your stories of Ray and share with all.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the address above in Ray's name to the Raymond Miller Christian Camp Scholarship for youth to attend church camps. He sponsored countless children throughout the years to attend a camp. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries