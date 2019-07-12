Raymond S. Marquardt



Raymond S. Marquardt passed away on July 8, 2019, at the age of 88. Ray was born in 1931 in Korbel, Ca. He grew up in Samoa and various towns in Humboldt County, attending Eureka High school in his junior and senior year. In 1950, he joined the Air Force, attended Military Police school in Georgia and later was stationed at Edwards Air Force base in the Mojave Desert, Ca. During his time there, he met his future wife Betty Brooks. They were married in 1953, 10 days before he shipped out for Korea. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1954.

He and Betty then moved back to Humboldt County where he worked as an electrician, was a member of the local I.B.E.W., at the pulp mills on the peninsula. Together they raised four daughters at their longtime residence in Myrtletown, Eureka; Linda Barnhart, husband Rex of La Jolla, Ca, Virginia Oparowski, husband Jeff of San Jose, Ca, Wendy Borgeson, Husband David of Windsor, Ca, and Irma Marquardt. Eleven grandchildren; Nicholas (Tiffany), Jordan (Mariah), Adel Barnhart, Carrie (Nick) Bartlett, Braden (Ann), Kevin (Tiffany) and Jennifer Oparowski, Heath (Leila), Colby (Shanna), Joseph (Sara), Weston Borgeson and 16 great-grandchildren.

Ray was proud of his military service, he was a member of the American Legion where he served time as commander, the V.F.W. and the Korean War Veterans. Many years he spent hours setting out and picking up flags at local cemeteries on Memorial Day.

He is proceeded in death by his wife of 62 years Betty, his daughter Irma and his parents Fred and Gladys Marquardt.

We want to thank family members, loyal friends, and caregivers that cared for and enriched Ray's life.

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live". John 11:25 Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 12, 2019