RHYNE SMITH

ANDREWS CALLENS



September 23, 1988 - March 14, 2019

Manakin-Sabot, Va

Rhyne Andrews Callens, 30, whose beauty was only surpassed by her belief in our Lord Jesus Christ, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 following her valiant and courageous nine-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Rhyne was born in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 23, 1988 to Carol and Andy Andrews. She was educated at The Collegiate School in Richmond, Virginia and Ravenscroft School in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rhyne graduated from Saint Mary's School in Raleigh in 2007 and enrolled that fall in the University of Georgia. In 2008, Rhyne made her debut at the North Carolina Debutante Ball. Despite her diagnosis of ovarian cancer in July of 2010, Rhyne fiercely displayed her tenacity and strength by graduating from UGA in December of 2012, as she lived the Ovarian Cancer motto of "Faith, Hope, Strength and Courage". At UGA, Rhyne was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and a competitive player on the UGA Club Tennis Team.

Rhyne and Craig were married in November of 2013, moved to Richmond, Virginia and resided happily in their "new country house" in Manakin-Sabot with their dogs, Hunter and Colby, to whom Rhyne was the ultimate dog-mama. Rhyne was a devoted attendee and member of Hope Church in Richmond. She was employed by Dominion Realty Partners and was also a self-employed fashion blogger fulfilling her passion for flair, stylishness and panache with her blog, rhinostylefiles.com. Rhyne used her blog to not only provide fashion guidance but also to provide hope and inspiration to other cancer survivors. She also wanted to document her journey through her blog in hopes that other women would recognize the symptoms of ovarian cancer and seek earlier detection. Rhyne powerful positive attitude and warrior mentality made her an incredible example of strength and courage to all who knew her. Her TEAM RHINO has raised over $100,000 for Ovarian Cancer Research at Duke University over the past eight years.

Rhyne's passion for fashion was paralleled by her love for travel throughout the world, but her most special destinations included places closer to home. Her favorite pastimes included attending the US Open Tennis Championship in New York and spending time with her family in Atlantic Beach, The Homestead, and in Ocean Reef where she and Craig met and were married.

Rhyne was a high-energy sports enthusiast as she cheered relentlessly for her Georgia Bulldogs and Carolina Panthers. She also enjoyed following professional golf and tennis. Rhyne's love for fashion and sports paled in comparison to her love for her family and close group of special friends.

Her loving parents, Carol and Andy Andrews, survive Rhyne. She is also survived by her faithful and devoted husband, Craig Callens, her steadfast and thoughtful brother, Bo and his girlfriend, Shannon Evanchec whom Rhyne loved like a sister. In addition to her immediate family, Rhyne is survived by her maternal grandparents, Alice and Frank Smith of Henderson, N.C. and Jo Smith Riggan and her husband, JC, Shelly Smith, Frank Smith, Jr. and Hudson Smith. Also surviving her are Mabel Andrews Cook and her husband Ed, Shawna and Edward Cook, Brianna and Drew Cook, and William Cook. Predeceasing Rhyne were her paternal grandparents, Helen Rhyne Burwell Andrews Stryon and General Alexander B. Andrews, III.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge Dr. Laura Havrilesky, Rhyne's Duke surgeon, oncologist and loving friend since 2010 as well as Terri, Kim, Alicia, Sarah, Georgia, and Marilyn. We would also like to thank Transitions of Raleigh for a peaceful and quiet place to rest and for their compassionate staff of caregivers.

There will be a Celebration of Rhyne's life at the Chapel of Saint Mary's School, 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday, March 18th at one o'clock pm.

A visitation will be held outside in the courtyard on Sunday, March 17 from 5-6 pm at the Andrews' Raleigh residence.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the following: TEAM RHINO, Duke Ovarian Cancer Fund (7413 Six Forks Road #365, Raleigh, NC 27615); or SAINT MARY'S SCHOOL, RHYNE ANDREWS CALLENS '07HS SCHOLARSHIP FUND (Development Office, 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603).

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 20, 2019