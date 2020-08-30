The world is a little darker today. Richard, "Richie", "Ferg", "Ferdock" Ferguson left on the morning of Saturday August 8, 2020. Richie had an undiagnosed heart condition that left him too weak to stay with all of us.A nine year old friend told me that Uncle Richie told great jokes and he had to go to heaven because there were sick kids who had died, and were sad, and they needed Uncle Richie to come and tell them jokes and make them laugh.Richie lived his life the way he wanted, and recently told a neighbor that he had no regrets, that he was happy with his life. He had so many many friends, more than I even knew. So many have reached out, and the sadness at his passing is wide spread. Everybody loved Richard.Richard was born in Gary, Indiana to Wilbur Ferguson and Helen Wharton Ferguson. He had so many wonderful stories of growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan and adventures in to Chicago with his buddies. Richie always had great stories.In his early years, Ferg was a United Auto Worker and also worked at the steel mill in Gary, amongst other unusual jobs.. All jobs that gave him more stories.A few years after his mom passed in 1976, he moved with his father to Bainbridge Island in Washington State. There, he continued his lifelong love affair with the ocean and sea creatures. He worked with a partner on a clam dredge and had many stories of adventures in to Seattle and deliveries to Ivar's.He then worked for Coast Seafoods, in Chimicum WA in the oyster hatchery… The beginning of "Oyster" Richard. Coast transferred him to Humboldt County in 1987 to work in the plant. He loved everything about being an oysterman. The Bay, the tides, the comradery with his co-workers. Everyone on the waterfront knew him.In 1988 he met the Nice Girl he had been looking for, Suzanne Dockal. We were married in 1989 at the Humboldt Bay Maritime Museum when it was still in Eureka. Thank you Leroy and friends. We spent part of our honeymoon going to other oyster plants, a lifelong pastime for him. We visited so many harbors and plants, with a notable visit to the abalone farm in San Luis Obispo County.Somewhere around 2000, friends named us the Ferdocks, and we have been the Ferdocks ever since, especially on trips and vacations. The Ferdocks went on so many adventures from visiting Pittsburgh, PA to be with the Dockal family, to our many trips to Avila Beach in California, to the 40th bday Caribbean cruise, to Maui, to Tahoe, to Texas, to Indiana, and more. Everyone had a good time when Richie was around. Everyone loved Richard and he never went into any bar or tavern where he didn't leave with a new friend.Richard volunteered or was volunteered by Suzanne for many community events and activities. He was the course coordinator for the Kinetic Sculpture race in Humboldt County for a few years. His race name was Dudley, and Suzanne was Sweet Nell…. He was there to save the day, and with his calm and kind energy, he always did.He was very proud of being President of Old Town Rotary in 2000/2001, a role that he found challenging and exhilarating. He had so much fun with the Club members and at Club events. He was especially proud of being a Paul Harris Fellow. He was most proud though, of being voted the most interesting garage when the Club members rented a bus and toured 5 garages as part of a "fun-d" raiser. If you've ever been in Richard's garage, you know what I'm talking about. And as the sign says, "What happens in the garage, stays in the garage". His space for sure.In 2010, after a number of years away from the oyster industry, he returned to Coast Seafoods. Working on the bay was hard at 55, but he loved being out there. And then he got his job as the plant manager, where he could use his ability to work with everyone to his advantage.For the last five years he has been somewhat retired, spending most days with his girl, Lola. She is sad beyond measure that her "biskit boy" is gone.He was the mayor of the alley, and so many neighbors miss him as much as I do. Richie was always up for going down the alley to have a smoke or a beer, or both…. He loved his life.He left much too soon, but had to go. He's left behind his wife Suzanne and puppy Lola, as well as his sisters Marty and Nina, and Suzanne's family. Special friends were many, but extra special were Mindi, Mike, Rafa, Rick and Becky, ZsaZsa, Traci, Kalindi and wife #2, Val.You will be forever in our thoughts and the pain of your passing will ease. But you will never be forgotten. So many loved you Richie.No memorial due to covid, but if you would like to help a Club that Richard was a member of and loved, you can send a MEMORIAL DONATION to Eureka Woman's Club, P.O. Box 778, Eureka, CA 95502.Smooth and Happy sailing until we meet again……… Richard, Richie, Ferg, Fergie,TurboLove, Your sweetie forever, Suzanne (The Wifie)