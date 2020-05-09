Richard Allen (Dick) Messer



We mourn the loss of Richard Allen (Dick) Messer of Eureka, who died suddenly at his home in Eureka on April 20, 2020.

Dick was preceeded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Shirley Anne Messer (Nov. 15, 1945-Nov. 18, 2013). Shirley was the love of his live and they are now together again in heaven.

He was born Jan. 10, 1932 in Stockton, CA, to his mother, Sarah Pauline Anne (Worrell) (Casey) Eberhardt of Santa Rosa, and his father, Allen Roberson Messer of Oakland.

He was known for his wry wit and quick sense of humor; he brought tangible grit from the great state of Texas to California. At 88, he still planned to get his 2020 deer tags and license.

Dick had many interests and accomplishments. He was a busy man, a proud member of the Eureka Elks, but he always placed his wife Shirley above all else. He'd tell you himself, that it was her loyalty and support that made is all possible. This world is just not the same in her absence.

Dick is survived by his first cousin, James W.R. Smith of Eureka, his sons Matthew (Ivone) Messer of Sacramento and Scott (Peggy) Messer of Eureka; his sister, Joanne (Don) Lamentia of Roseville, California; and three grandchildren Zena Grace Roblee of Milwaukee, WI, and Scott Edward, and Whitney Grace Messer of San Francisco, and numerous extended family members.

A memorial and celebration of life will be announced when possible.



