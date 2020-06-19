Dick was born in Seattle, Washington, on March 28, 1930, to Carl Storre and Helen Holzlin Storre. He joined the Army in 1948 as a high speed radio operator in Korea and Japan. He came to Eureka in 1952 following his discharge from the Army to work in the lumber industry. While in Eureka, he met and married JoAnn Barnum the fall of 1952. He lived the rest of his life in Eureka where he and JoAnn had six children: Rick, Phil, Helen, Reid, Nelson, and Robert. In 1958 he became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), eventually becoming the senior partner at Storre, Wagner, and McAuley.JoAnn died in 1994. In 1996 he married Deborah (Debby) Iverson Burke. In 1998 he retired and he and Debby spent the next 22 years traveling and enjoying themselves. In his retirement, Dick was a member of the Eureka Police Department Volunteer Patrol. He was also an Ombudsman for the long term care homes. He enjoyed both of these activities. He was a Rotarian for more than 50 years.He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife JoAnn, his sister Mary Wilson, and his eldest son Rick. He is survived by his second wife Debby, his remaining 5 children, and his stepson Andrew Burke.Dick died on June 16, 2020, peacefully at home a couple of months after celebrating his 90th birthday. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice of Humboldt and to his great caregivers: Rosana Bruhnke, Elizabeth Leon, Carmen Taylor, and Megan Jones who made his final journey as positive and peaceful as possible.At his request there will be no service. His wishes are to be cremated and have his ashes mixed with those of his loyal Jack Russell Terrier "Stinky" and that they be sprinkled at sea. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Humboldt, 3327 Timber Fall Ct., Eureka, CA 95503.