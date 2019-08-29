Times-Standard Obituaries
Obert Funeral Home - Chipley
1556 Brickyard Road
Chipley, FL 32428
850-638-2122
Richard Culver
Richard Culver


1935 - 2019
Richard Culver Obituary
RICHARD CULVER

1935~2019

Richard W. Culver, age 84 of Bonifay, passed from this life on August 23, 2019 at his daughter's residence.
Richard was born April 30, 1935 in Ferndale, Michigan to Winfred and Cecil Culver. He served in the United States Army and then worked as a Manager for Pacific Gas & Electric Company. He loved to ride his motorcycle and was apart of the Southern Cruisers Club. Mr. Richard had lived in Florida for the previous 20 years since retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Winfred and Cecil Culver; brother: Donald Culver.
He is survived by his daughters: Kathryn Lowe and husband Donnie of Bonifay, FL, Karen Elaine Oeth of Eureka, CA; son: Daniel Raymond Culver and wife Helen of Eureka, CA; former wife & lifelong friend: Mattie Lou Culver of Eureka, CA; sister: Eileen Reynolds of Brunswick, ME; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.
Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of
arrangements.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 29, 2019
