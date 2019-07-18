RICHARD DALE NELSON



Richard Dale Nelson passed away on May 29, 2019, in a Clearlake hospital. He was born in Port Angeles, Washington October 7, 1943, and was 75 years old. He is survived by his Son, Victor Nelson, Daughter Lena Goodale, Sister, Vicki LaRue, Grand Children.

Chelsea Nelson, Katrina Arnold, Tracy Farris, Brodie Barker, Trevor Larson, Step Children, Richard, Hank, Alex, Robert, and Marilyn Valdez.

Nephew and nieces, Eric LaRue, Lesa Connell, Billie Delebac, Allen Watson, Michelle Wilson, Clifford Watson, Amy York, Gabe York, and all of their children..

Richard grew up in Blue Lake, California, attended Arcata High School and served honorably in the United States Navy. He lived in many places but California, Oregon, and Montana were his favorite states to go to. He worked as a logger, heavy equipment operator, and mechanic. He loved his cherry red Ford F250 pick-up and hauled 5th wheel trailers across the country to enjoy the freedom it brought living in our wonderful country. Unfortunately, the truck also preceded him in death this year. His favorite pastimes and hobbies were listening to old school country music and playing guitar to Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson. Golf was his game of choice and he loved playing with friends in Escondido and San Diego. He loved his country and loved his family and friends.

Richard is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Victor and Pearl Nelson, Sister Donna Wilson, and Ex-Wifes' Kathy Butler and Priscilla Nelson. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His family is so grateful for the loving care he received in Orchard Park in Clearlake, California.

We will gather for a memorial and celebration of his life at Hidden Valley Golf Resort, 18174 Hidden Valley Road, Hidden Valley Lake, California on July 27, 2019, at 1:00. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 18, 2019