Richard Guy Miller
Richard Guy Miller, 95, of La Grande, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A family Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Richard was born on April 12, 1925 in La Grande, Oregon to John and Faye (Milligan) Miller. He resided in La Grande, OR; Walnut Creek, CA and Eureka, CA. He graduated from La Grande High School and attended Eastern Oregon University, University of Washington, and University of California. As a member of the Greatest Generation, Richard left La Grande High School early to serve our country as a Quartermaster in the United States Navy. He served in World War II in the Pacific Theater, on the USS Regulas, surviving multiple Kamikaze attacks. He married Barbara Bean Miller, in August 1951 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He later married Rita Moore Miller in the Columbia River Temple.
Richard was a child of the Great Depression and started delivering the La Grande Observer at 10 years of age. He also worked for JC Penny and later was employed with the Oregon Department of Transportation on an Oiling crew during his college years. He left graduate studies at the University of California at Berkeley, to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the Korean War. He retired from the Bureau in 1979. He loved to share stories of working on the Patty Hurst Case and numerous bank robberies and other crimes including a memorable arrest of a department store Santa Claus.
He enjoyed golfing and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. Later in life, he started playing cards with friends at the La Grande Country Club. He performed community service as the Chairman of Eureka, California, Babe Ruth Association, and Eureka Little League Coach and District Committee of the Boy Scouts of America. As member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he spent a life time of service including Branch President, Bishop, and Stake President in Eureka, California. He was a member of the La Grande Boosters and the La Grande Country Club and spent numerous days volunteering for the American Cancer Society
Richard is survived by his wife, Rita; children, David Ian Miller (Marla) of Indio, CA, Ellen J. Messerly (Ernest) of Springville, Utah and Ariel Richard Miller (Lori) of Hau'ula, HI; sister, Joyce Handel of Sonoma, CA; 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, John and Faye and step-father, Samuel Bailey.
Richard will be honored graveside by a flag line lead by, nephew, Ben Bean, American Legion Riders and long time friend Col. Lonnie Myers, (USMC Retired) Patriot Guard Riders of La Grande. Honorary Pallbearers, Duane Chadwick, Logan, Utah, David S. Bean, Meridian, Id, Gene B. Welling, Eureka, CA, Earnest Messerly, Springville, UT, Glen Moore, Payette, Id, Dana Moore, La Grande, Johnathan Moore, Colorado Springs, Co, and Ken Shelton, La Grande.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Library Service for the Blind, www.loc.gov/nts
