12-10-1975 to10-22-2020

Rick to his parents, Ricky to his friends, was born in Salem, Oregon, a welcome addition to the Richard and Arlene Anderson family of three girls. He passed away at his home in Arcata. He had recently been ill, hospitalized and while still under a doctor's care, he seemed to be recovering well. This was an unexpected and tragic event.Rick was raised in Silverton, Oregon. He was a joy, bright, funny and loving. With a strong personality he was always in charge of all of us.In 1987 his father began working for Blue Lake Forest Products and Rick moved with his family to Mckinleyville. He excelled in school and attended Dows Prairie, Mckinleyville Junior High and Mckinleyville High School, graduating in 1994. After that he attended Humboldt State where he continued to excel, especially in mathematics. While he was in college, his best friend committed suicide. This had a profound effect on Rick for the rest of his life.During high school he began working at Live from New York Pizza, first in Mckinleyville, then Arcata. He then became interested in bartending and started working at the Looking Glass House. He loved it and after the restaurant closed he continued working at other bars, including The Pearl, the Palm Lounge and the Jam. He also was a bartender for catered events. He had just started working for the new Jam when he became sick,Rick's many friends knew him as generous, funny, intelligent, loving, charismatic, thoughtful and supportive. He would do anything for the people he loved.Everyone loved talking to him. He was a great storyteller and always had a joke at the ready.Though never married, Rick had long-term girlfriends, including Lily Baker, Jessie immit, Mindy Fitzgerald and his current best girl, Corrine Mead. Rick's many interests included collecting things he loved, cooking, Elvis, Magic Johnson and attending concerts. He was a voracious reader, always reading a new book.Rick and his dad enjoyed many concerts together as well as going to NBA, laker games, Yankee baseball games and pro wrestling events. He loved Japanese art and had beautiful tattoos, too many to count, many by his good friend Brian Kaneko. He loved his manicured nails. He had many close friends he considered brothers -- some very long term and others more recent.Throughout his life he remained a kindred spirit with his mom. They were very close and shared the same love of music, books and sense of humor. We send thanks to Dr. Hooper, Charlie Van Buskirk and Dr. Kushner. Steve and John, Kaia, Julie, Kristal and Corrine for helping at the house. Kathy Galloway for years of weekly haircuts and a lifetime of friendship and love.Arrangements were by Ayres Family Cremation. A special thanks to Nick for helping his sister with pictures and flowers.Rick was preceded in death just seven months ago by his very loved sister Michelle Anderson, by his grandparents Henry and Alma Anderson, Fred and Etta Moulter and Ronald and Lucille Worden, by his Aunt Roneen Thyberg and uncles Don Anderson and John Worden. His beloved dog Swaizy also preceded him.He is survived by his grieving parents, Richard and Arlene Anderson of Mckinleyville; his sisters Kristal Waters of Mckinleyville, and Tami Anderson of Saint Paul, Minnesota; niece Bridget Fenner of Everett, Wash.; nephews Jeffrey and Randolph Anderson of St. Paul, Minnesota; uncles Arland Anderson, Jeff Anderson and David Moulter, all of Silverton, Ore.; aunts Lori Douglas of Seattle, Wash.; and Linda Anderson of Silverton, Ore.; many cousins; and his girlfriend, Corrine Mead.There aren't words to describe how much he was loved and how much he will be missed by so many. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life will have to be held at a later date. Details will be posted at that time. In the meantime, the family plans to dedicate a park bench in Arcata to Rick, and everyone can honor his memory by passing along a kindness by donating to an animal shelter.