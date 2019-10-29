|
|
RICHARD JAMES 'JIM'
HATHERILL
1935-2019
Jim was born January 17, 1935 in Eureka, CA and passed away October 12, 2019 at his home in Jacoby Creek.
He was born and raised in Humboldt county where he graduated from Arcata high school. He served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Europe and had a chance to visit some of his family. Upon returning from the military, he worked in the lumber industry and there he took an interest in real estate.
Jim was dedicated to his loving wife Hazel for 49 years. He loved animals and had many dear friends: Rusty, Frances and Brad Bayless, Blaine Bermers, Melissa Bryan, Jo Jarman, Janet Henricksen, Sonja Buxton, Holly Wyland, the Pantry in Arcata: Kathryn Thompson and son Robert and staff, Murphy's Market and staff Bayside.
He is predeceased by parents Albert and Euphemia Hatherill, wife Hazel Hatherill, brothers: William and Jack Hatherill, stepdaughters: Brenda Pusch and Donna Reichlin, and niece Sharron Hatherill Pinney.
Jim is survived by stepchildren: Tim Bigsby (Eileen), Dan Bigsby (Jen), Ed Bigsby (Georgia), Barbara Gibson, Cindy Sarti and Pam Beatty; nephews: Chuck Hatherill Sr., and Vicki Hatherill; grandniece, Tori Valdez (Robert) and grandnephew Jeff Pinney.
A thank you to Hospice and the many wonderful caregivers Jim had through the years. At his request, there will be no funeral. A private internment at Ocean View Cemetary.
He will be missed.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 29, 2019