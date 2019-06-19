Resources More Obituaries for RICHARD BRAZIL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RICHARD JOSEPH BRAZIL

Richard Joseph Brazil was born July 18th, 1943 to Joe and Evelyn Brazil and passed away on June 7th, 2019 at the age of 75 at UCSF Hospital after suffering a stroke. He was surrounded by his wife and children during his final days.

Rich grew up in Ferndale and attended Grizzly Bluff Elementary school and Ferndale High School. He made life-long friends from his school days. Right up until his death he was having morning coffee dates with his good friends at Poppa Joe's in Ferndale and making afternoon coffee runs to Starbucks in Fortuna; his favorite- Caramel Frappuccino with extra caramel drizzle. Rich's friends were important to him. He enjoyed any time he had with them. Whether working on a project, catching up on the town's gossip, talking on the phone, or figuring out how to use their new cell phones together- he loved time with his friends.

After high school, Rich attended Shasta College for 2 years and then transferred to Fresno State and studied Criminology. Rich and Mary met at college and were married soon after college graduation in 1966. They moved to Humboldt County where Rich started a career at the Humboldt County Probation Department. He worked there for 35 years where he started as a Probation Officer and ended his career as Assistant Chief Probation Officer. At the persuasion of his brother-in-law, Rich and Mary along with two of their good friends started a catering business called B & H Catering which then became Cream City Catering. He took pride in his work and strived to deliver the very best. He very much enjoyed making others happy with his amazing BBQ.

Rich enjoyed being involved in the community. He was a member of the Ferndale Elementary School Board when his kids were younger and enjoyed being a member of Ferndale Rotary. Rich was proud of his Portuguese heritage and every year looked forward to the Portuguese Celebration.

Rich and Mary had three children; Mike, Karen & Pam. He loved his home and was proud to have raised his children in the same home that he grew up in. He was especially proud when Mike started his dairy business on the family property. He had shared a lifetime of memories with family and friends at the family home. Rich had 6 grandchildren who were the light of his eyes. He enjoyed watching them in all their various academic and sporting events and was their biggest fan.

Those who knew Rich well knew that he had a passion for collecting. Antique shopping and hitting up yard sales was his favorite thing to do. There was never a yard sale that he would pass up. His collecting started with antique blow torches and soon moved on to old radios and clocks. His collection soon outgrew the house and he made an addition to the house to showcase his prized possessions. He would spend hours in this room restoring old radios and clocks.

Rich's dedication to his wife and children, sense of humor, generosity and humble nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Rich is survived by his wife Mary Brazil, son Mike Brazil and wife Carrie, daughter Karen Houseworth and husband Ed, daughter Pamela Collver and husband Phil, grandchildren Brandon& Brianna Brazil , Abigail, Emma & Jake Houseworth , Avery Collver, sisters Lucille Uldrick and Elsie McManus and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 26th. Please join us anytime between 3:00pm-6: 00 pm at The Barn by Fernbridge; 26 Goble Lane Ferndale. The family would love for you to come and share your memories of Rich.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Rich's honor to the Redwood Memorial Acute Rehabilitation Center in Fortuna. Checks made payable to Redwood Memorial Foundation. Mail to: 3300 Renner Drive Fortuna, CA 95540. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 19, 2019